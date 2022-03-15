Ukraine War: Chilling Video Captures Moment Russian Missile Hits Bus in Kyiv in Broad Daylight [WATCH]

A harrowing video has emerged that shows a deadly missile striking a bus in Kyiv city causing it to erupt in flames, as onlookers rush for cover. The chilling surveillance video footage was released by Kyiv City Council on Monday. The incident happened around 11 am on Monday when a rocket was seen hitting the stationary green bus.

After the strike, residents stated their houses shook, and a source in the city told Fox News Digital he could feel the shockwave from an underground bunker nearby. This is just another instance of Russian forces attacking innocent civilians who are trying to flee Ukraine.

Shocking Scenes

The video opens with a bystander in the foreground in Ukraine's Kyiv city. He is seen looking up the sky anticipating an air raid. Suddenly, the bus is seen exploding in the background from a direct hit. The bus is seen going up in flames.

The bystander is then seen running for cover and moves out of the frame. The bus continues to burn. Although it was a stationary bus and there were no passengers inside it when the Russian rocket hit it, two Ukrainian civilians reportedly died in the incident and nine were injured.

After the strike, residents said that their houses shook. A source in the city told Fox News Digital that he could feel the shockwave from an underground bunker nearby. "Today was quite stressful," he said.

Following the incident, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion, went to the scene where he took the photograph of the mangled bus which he posted on Twitter.

"That's what Russians' war against the civilians looks like: Destroyed buildings, destroyed infrastructure, a city bus just got hit by the rocket," Klitschko said in a selfie video posted to Twitter from the scene. "Lives are being lost."

Russian Hostilities Continue

This comes as Russia continued to bomb Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities across Ukraine on Monday, with several civilians losing getting killed. Kyiv was particularly the target on Monday, with heavy shelling on apartment buildings.

Following the bombing on the bus in Kyiv city, The entire area appeared to have been flattened, with rubble in the streets and blown out windows in a nearby high-rise.

"Many cities in Ukraine were destroyed," Klitschko said. "Lives were taken. That's the truth. This image is the truth of Russian war against Ukraine, Putin's war against Ukraine."

Civilians stuck in Ukraine's encircled cities face "nothing short of a nightmare," according to high-ranking Red Cross official Robert Mardini. According to a local authority, a town councilor in Brovary, east of Kyiv, was murdered in combat there. At least four more persons were killed in an artillery hit on a residential building in northern Kyiv, as well as a Russian attack on an aviation manufacturing.

However, Russia has been facing stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces and has suffered massive losses after being in the war for three weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video released in the early hours of Tuesday morning that Ukraine's "brave defenders continue to inflict devastating losses on Russian troops."

A senior UK source said on Monday night: "Ukraine has Russia on the run. It is running out of manpower and running out of energy. As long as we keep pressing they've got 10 to 14 days before reaching their culminating point. That's when the strength of Ukraine's resistance should become greater than Russia's attacking force."