Chilling Moment Brave Ukrainian Farmers Capture Russia's Missile System and Set Fire to It on Field [WATCH]

Ukrainian civilians are putting up a great fight against the mighty Russians. And in doing so Ukrainian farmers captured a $15 million Russian missile system in the fields and set it on fire. A chilling video of Russia's Pantsir-C missile system set ablaze in the middle of a field in one of the villages in Ukraine can be seen on social media.

This isn't the only instance of civilians in Ukraine going all out to defend their country against a brutal Russian attack. This comes as Russia continued bombing major Ukraine cities on Wednesday as Putin's forces still struggled to seize Kyiv.

Set Ablaze

The villagers captured the Pantsir-C missile system after Russian soldiers reportedly fled leaving behind the vehicle. The Russian soldiers fled like "rats," abandoning the anti-air battery, according to the jubilant locals who captured the truck.

The incident happened in the city of Bashtanka in the Mykolaiv Oblast region of southern Ukraine on Tuesday. Video shows farmers standing near the Pantsir-C missile system as it goes up in flames, with everyone cheering.

Boris Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, posted photos of a burning Pantsir-C missile system on social media, saying that farmers stole and burned the truck, which he claimed cost $15 million.

He added that villagers had described how the Russian soldiers were forced to run across the "Ukrainian fields like rats".

"I usually cannot stand victorious scene, sabre-rattling and hat throwing. War is terrible grief, but these people (farmers) cannot be defeated," Filatov said.

"Today, collective farmers from Bashtanka, without realising it, took and burned the latest Pantsir-C system worth USD 15 million. The 'winning people' (Russians) ran across the Ukrainian fields like rats," he added.

Ukraine's Bravehearts

The video must be a big setback for the Russian army given that the Pantsir-C missile system is one of their most prestigious weapons. Pantsir falls in the family of medium-range missiles and anti-aircraft weapons that is developed by the KBP Instrument Design Bureau in Tula, Russia.

The surface-to-air missile system was created to defend against fighter planes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and precision missiles, as well as to protect units under attack from the air.

However, this isn't the only instance of Ukrainian civilians showing their exemplary courage in defending their country amid a brutal attack from Russia. Several civilians have come forward and taken up arms and are going to the battlefield to defend their country form the Russians.

Also, civilians are making Molotov cocktails at home after being urged by the their president Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Tuesday videos on social media emerged that showed civilians throwing Molotov cocktails at Russian tanks and setting them on fire. This comes as Zelensky after six days of heavy bombing on Kyiv and other cities said that Russians are gearing up for another round of fierce attack and plan to "erase Ukraine completely."