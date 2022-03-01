Ukraine War: Chilling Images Show Civilians Attacking Russian Tanks with Molotov Cocktails Setting Them on Fire [WATCH]

Brave Ukrainian soldiers in a desperate bid to defend their country have started launching Molotov cocktail attacks on Russian tanks rolling through the cities of the country. The attacks came after they were urged by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make homemade Molotov cocktails or petrol bombs and charge it at approaching tanks in the city of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Video footage of the attacks can be seen on social media where citizens can be seen throwing homemade Molotov cocktails at Russian tanks setting them instantly on fire. This comes after satellite images showed a series of Russian tanks approaching Kyiv for yet another round of attacks.

Guts and Glory

Following a call from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense for civilians to build homemade Molotov cocktails or petrol bombs as Russian troops march with "everything they have" toward the country's capital, Ukrainians attacked Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails.

Footages on social media show citizens travelling in a car throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Russian tank in a drive-by attack. In the first video the individuals in the automobile can be heard hurling insults at the Russians as they throw the cocktail out the window at the vehicle which immediately catches fire.

Some of the bomb's flames are still visible in the automobile next to the woman who hurled it. The truck can also be seen travelling by the tank on a dual road from another angle.

A step-by-step guide on how to make the weapon was also posted by former Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

Besides, the ministry also released a photo pointing out which part of the military vehicle needed to be targeted during such attacks. The bombs are packed with grated plastic and filled with petrol and are like hurling napalm as they stick and burn, destroying tyres, while occupants can choke.

Recipe for Attack

In a bid to defend their homes from Russian forces, thousands of civilians have been taught to create makeshift chemical weapons. "Make Molotov cocktails neutralize the occupier!" the Defense Ministry of Ukraine tweeted earlier on Friday. "Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!."

Over the weekend, volunteer fighters were seen patrolling with guns and making the 'cocktails' on live TV in the city of Dnipro - 243 miles southeast of capital Kyiv.

Molotov cocktails have become a symbol of revolution often used in riots and uprisings. During their fight with Soviet Russia in 1939, the Finns coined the moniker. The name Molotov is thought to be a reference to Vyacheslav Molotov and the Molotovâ€“Ribbentrop Pact.

The video of Russian tanks being attacked with Molotov cocktails emerge as Kyiv came under constant attack, with fighting intensifying on Monday.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, told CNN that Russian forces and "Russian aggression groups" are attacking the Ukrainian city "nonstop." He also said in a broadcast appearance, "We've been listening to explosions every hour for the past four days, including last night. People are jittery and spend a lot of time in bunkers." Klitschko referred to Ukrainians as "heroes" as well.

He said, "So many thousands of civilians come and build civilian defenses. People take the weapons and are ready to defend our homes, defend our families, defend our future and our country. And I am very proud."