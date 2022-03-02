Ukraine War: President Zelensky Claims 6000 Russian Soldiers Killed in 6 Days

Ukraine President Zelensky claimed that almost 6,000 Russians have been killed in the invasion that started last Thursday. "Russian mothers are losing their children in a country that is completely foreign to them. Think of this number. Almost 6000 Russians died. To get what? Get Ukraine? It is impossible," Zelensky said, according to the Ukrainian outlet, The Kyiv Independent. Russia, however, has not released the number of casualties suffered by their troops and the information could not be verified.

President Zelensky further expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian people and their forces for standing their ground against the Russians and called them a 'symbol of invincibility.' "I admire each of you. The whole world admires you, from Hollywood stars to politicians. Today you, Ukrainians, are the symbol of invincibility," he said.

President Zelensky claimed that Russia wants to 'erase' Ukraine and its history.

Russia's Losses so Far

According to Kyiv Independent, Russia lost 5,840 troops, 30 planes, 31 helicopters, 211 tanks, 355 cars, 60 fuel tanks, 85 artillery pieces, 862 armored personnel carriers, and 9 anti-aircraft warfare among others as of March 2.

Ukrainian Cities in Control of Russia

Meanwhile, the bloodshed raged in Ukraine as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Wednesday that Russian armed forces took full control of the Southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. More Russian forces are said to be advancing on the capital Kyiv, intending to encircle it from all sides as strikes on civilian areas continue.

The city of Mariupol was reportedly encircled by the Russian forces. The city council noted that their southern city was still under Ukrainian control but engaged in an intense fight with Russian troops. The council claimed that Russians were shelling civilian sites, including residential blocks, hospitals, and dormitories.

The Russian forces also tried to enter Bucha, a suburb in Kyiv, last night. They were, however, pushed back by the Ukrainian army.