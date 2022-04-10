International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Ukraine War: 31000 Deported at 'Gunpoint' to Russian Filtration Camps, Says Mariupol Mayor

Mariupol mayor says 31000 Ukrainian were deported to Russian filtration camps by force.

As Putin continues to invade Ukraine with his armed soldiers, the mayor of the besieged Mariupol claims around 31,000 residents were forcibly deported 'at gunpoint' to Russian "filtration camps" in occupied eastern Ukraine.

According to reports, Mayor Vadym Boychenko has confirmed in a Telegram post on Friday that Ukrainian citizens from the southern port city were forcibly taken to a camp in Novoazovsk, which is 35 miles away from Mariupol and only 9 miles away from the Russian border and located in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Ukraine war
Web Screen Grab Fox News

Boychenko has also revealed that the Ukrainians have been staying at these camps for weeks. "Filtration is very strict - fingerprints are taken, as well as biometrics. They force people to sign various documents," he explained, according to an Ukrainian news agency translation. According to the mayor, particularly the government employees have been treated harshly by the Russian troops.

