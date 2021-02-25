UFO Spotted: Pilot Claims Close Encounter With Strange 'Cylindrical Object' in Audio Transmission

The universe is a bizarre place and if sci-fi dramas are to go by, you never know who or what you actually see; there's always a possibility of the unexpected to happen! Recently, one such incident took place in the USA. Reportedly, an unidentified flying object dashed through near an American Airlines passenger flight over New Mexico. The surreal encounter was captured in a radio transmission from the pilot of the aircraft.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. local time, while American Airlines flight 2292 was en route Phoenix. The flight had taken off from Hebron.

A 15-second audio clip from the pilot's radio transmission captured a very excited voice of the pilot, as he struggles to make sense of what was happening and what he was looking at above the clouds midflight.

"Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go over the top of us that — I hate to say this — looked like a long cylindrical object," the pilot says over the radio.

He anxiously describes the flying object as a "cruise missile type of thing," which according to him was "moving really fast." He also adds in the transmission that the object "went right over the top of us."

Steve Douglass was the First to Notice

The audio chatter was first picked up by an airline radio enthusiast, Steve Douglass. Later, the American Airlines went on to confirm that the audio was authentic indeed.

As per Douglass, he ears caught the unexpected while listening to the airwaves. The first thing he noticed was the odd tone of the pilot's voice. "I heard this aircraft, basically, above all other aircraft because the tone in his voice was so excited," Douglass told local station ABC 7.

He also stated the object is highly unlikely to be a missile, because Sundays are a "day off" for the military.

Also, no military test notifications were announced for that time, reported ABC 7. On the other hand, Sands Missile Range, which is located and operates in the concerned area, did not respond for aa comment request from Fox News.

The Airlines also referred any and all further queries regarding the suspicious matter to the FBI.

"Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21. For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI," mentioned the Airlines in a statement.

This encounter especially garnered attention, as New Mexico is the infamous site of the alleged Roswell UFO incident.

The Man With A Jetpack And Several More

This is not the first time a pilot has recorded any such close encounter with UFOs. However, some have turned out to be more obviously terrestrial than being celestial.

For example, just about last year, multiple pilots had reported that they had seen a man with a jetpack around Los Angeles International Airport on separate occasions.

The Pentagon, has confirmed quite a few recordings and close encounters with UFOs, in recent years They call it the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

Also, recently, the US government released a massive amount documents, which all talks about UFO sightings over the past several decades. Enthusiasts are still digging in the documents in order to find evidence of extra-terrestrial visits to Earth.