A mysterious UFO event recently happened in the skies of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and it has made many people believe that alien existence on earth could be real. The eyewitness who saw the incident captured the visuals on his smartphone, and it shows a fleet of unknown flying objects appearing randomly in the night skies.

UFO Sighting Baffles Eyewitness

The eyewitness who saw the event claimed that lights that appeared in the night skies were not produced by commercial airlines or military planes.

"Normally commercial planes would fly over and eventually fade out. Military planes you can usually identify by the speed of the anti-collision light blinking. Navy blinks slowly and the Air Force blinks fast. These lights moved randomly with no sequence or rhythm until they were in sync and then in random places? This went on for a good 10 minutes from what I captured and only got a little bit of footage that is credible. Gulf breeze is known for having sightings of UFOs. It is what it is I'm not crazy and I can't make this up," said the eyewitness.

Alien Hunter Analyzed UFO Video

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, who had several times assured alien existence on planet earth. After analyzing the video, Waring claimed that the objects that appeared in the skies were made up of metal. As usual, Waring also argued that there could be a secretive alien base in Florida.

"I thought ball lighting, but ball lighting usually moves and is lit up for few seconds, unlike this which is lit up less than 1 second at a time. I took a screenshot of the UFO and it turns out it's actually not a light at all. It's a solid metal object, square in shape, but moving very fast. So fast that its only seen when it kicks in a little extra boost of energy to shoot away. That boost makes it visible for a split second in the dark. Wow, this guy actually caught a whole UFO fleet of smaller ships shooting away from his location one by one. As I have said before, there is an alien base off the Florida coast about 5-6km below the ocean floor," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few days back, a similar incident happened in Los Angeles where multiple UFO lights appeared in the night skies. The video was captured by a man named Bobby Cail, and in the video, illuminated flying objects can be seen hovering mysteriously in the sky.