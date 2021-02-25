Glowing UFO Sphere Spotted in Skies of Spain, Alien Hunter Says it is Not Chinese Lantern

A mysterious video captured from the skies of Spain is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, a bright unidentified flying object (UFO), very similar to a bright sphere can be seen hovering slowly across the skies. A video of the incident uploaded to YouTube claims that this alleged UFO incident happened on February 15, 2021, in Badajoz, Spain.

UFO Mystery Continues

Several people who analyzed the video initially suspected that the bright UFO that appeared in the skies could be most probably a Chinese lantern. However, Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan dismissed this theory, and he assured that this flying object could be a UFO. According to Waring, Chinese lanterns usually get burn out after some time, but this object that appeared in the skies of Spain is not showing signs of turning off.

"Watch as a glowing sphere is seen moving across the rooftops of an apartment in Spain last week. The UFO is brightly lit and moving very slowly as if it's highly interested in the people inside the building. I know this is not a Chinese lantern, because I have seen lanterns many times before and they fly much higher than this and are 1.5 meters oval-shaped. This is round. Also, lanterns burn out after a minute, this looks like it has no signs of turning off. This is a UFO," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Aliens on Earth?

The UFO sightings that are happening in various parts of the world have made several people believe that alien existence on earth could be real. Adding up the heat to this seemingly unbelievable theory, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief, had recently claimed that alien existence is real, and he made it clear that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with an advanced extraterrestrial species. Eshed also added that there is a galactic federation that has both alien and human representatives.

The former space chief also made it clear that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where aliens and humans are working together.