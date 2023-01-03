UFC President Dana White Caught Slapping Wife Publicly on New Year's Eve; Wife Brushes it Off as 'Isolated Incident'

A disturbing video showing UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on New Year's Eve has gone viral on social media. The physical blowout took place after an altercation between the couple during a celebration in Cabo, Mexico.

White's Wife Hit Him First

The video, reportedly shot by an onlooker, shows the couple in a heated argument while standing in a VIP area of the night club. Moments after White says something to his wife Anne, she hits him in the face, causing the 53-year-old to retaliate with a slap across her face. The couple is then seen walking away from each other.

Speaking to TMZ, White expressed remorse for his action. Admitting that there are"no excuses" for what happened, White said, "You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--- together. We've got three kids.

"This is one of those situations that's horrible, I'm embarrassed -- but it's also one of those situations that right now we're more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now.

"I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it's ever happened. People are going to say what they're going to say and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it."

Anne White Calls It an Isolated Incident

In a separate statement provided to the outlet, Anne came to her husband's defence calling the physical altercation an isolated incident.

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years. To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologised to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Meanwhile the internet had a field day with several social media users trolling White over the incident. "Cowardly! Shameful@danawhite caught ON CAMERA open hand slapping his wife, grabbing her, pushing her forcefully and hitting her hard during a NYE celebration. Domestic violence is so sad," tweeted a user.

"Dana White was caught on camera hitting that lady. That lady being his wife. People are bending themselves into pretzels trying to defend Dana White. I have seen people trying to use alcohol as an excuse. SMH," wrote another user.