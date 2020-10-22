A video of a passenger verbally abusing and hurling homophobic slurs at an Uber driver who said he was voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election is being widely circulated on social media.

Although the clip was originally shared on Reddit earlier this month, it has only recently gained traction on the internet. "My rider asked who I was gonna vote for. I said I'll be voting for Biden" wrote r/0ForTheHorde, the Reddit user who shared the video. "Then he went off."

'You Pussies Are Going to F*ck This World Up'

The video starts off with the passenger telling the driver, "because you're a little f*cking bi*ch." The passenger's female companion is then heard saying, "Travis, let's go." Travis then launches a homophobic, profanity-laced rant at the driver.

"That's why this world's gonna become a bunch of pussies because guys like f*cking you, you little f*ggot f*ck," he says. "I'm just gonna tell you that and I have no problems with it. I fought for this country for four f*cking years and you little f*cking pussies, that's what's gonna f*ck this world up."

The driver pulls down his face mask and tells Travis that he is going be permanently banned from Uber and that he's being recorded on camera. "I don't give a f*ck," Travis says as he and the woman exit the vehicle. "Go f*ck you and your f*ggot f*cks. You're a little f*ggot f*cking b*tch." Watch the clip below:

Travis is Now Banned from Uber

The user said he started recording after the passenger threatened to "beat the sh*t out of him" and wanted to record the incident for his own safety.

In another post, the Reddit user noted that he picked up the passenger "next to a Trump flag" at 3:45 a.m. in Boise, Idaho. "Didn't think he'd be this bad," he wrote before adding that he reported the incident and sent the video footage to Uber.

In the wake of the incident, an Uber spokeswoman confirmed that the passenger in the video had been banned from the ride-hailing app.

"We will not tolerate the derogatory and concerning language used by the rider," the spokeswoman said. "As soon as we became aware of the incident, we immediately removed the rider's access to the platform."