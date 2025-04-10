Tyreek Hill: NFL Star's Wife Keeta Filed for Divorce Just a Day after Cops Visited Couple's Florida after Report of 'Assault in Progress'

Police responded to a domestic incident involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Hill, at their condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. The call to authorities was made by Keeta's mother, who was concerned for her daughter's safety as she feared Tyreek was getting aggressive.

The incident took place on Monday, with officers from the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department arriving shortly before 2 p.m., according to a police report reviewed by Local 10 News. The report mentions that cops were dispatched in response to an "assault in progress" call. Keeta's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, told the responding officers that Hill was acting "very aggressive and impulsive."

Ugly Spat and a Divorce

Vaccaro told authorities that she saw Hill slam a laptop onto the floor and pick up the couple's daughter before heading toward the condo's balcony following an argument between him and Keeta.

According to the report, Hill told police the dispute began after he got back from training, during a conversation about therapy, with things quickly escalating.

Hill admitted to grabbing the child but argued, "I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," the report stated.

Keeta had told officers that their arguments had become more frequent and that Hill would often lose his temper whenever she expressed her opinions, saying he would "get angry and throw objects around," according to the report.

She also said that she was "in the process of filing for divorce." The New York Post later confirmed that she officially filed for dissolution of marriage with children on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County Family Court.

Although both Hill and Keeta denied any physical altercation took place, officers noticed a bruise on Keeta's upper chest. She told them it might have occurred accidentally when Hill took the baby from her.

Keeta chose not to submit a written statement, and Hill left the home without being taken into custody.

Bitter End

"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill's home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed," the Dolphins said in a statement.

"We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."

This marks the most recent off-field controversy involving Hill.

The star wide receiver is currently facing a lawsuit from OnlyFans model Sophie Hall, who claims he injured her leg in 2023 during a backyard football training session.

Hill was also involved in a tense situation during a traffic stop near Hard Rock Stadium while driving to the Dolphins' season opener. The incident led to him being briefly handcuffed before taking the field for the game.

In addition, the couple was involved in an unusual episode where a divorce was filed on Hill's behalf—a move he later challenged, ultimately leading him to dismiss his attorney.

Monday's incident wasn't the first time police were called over a domestic issue involving Hill and Keeta. Officers in Davie, Florida, had responded to a similar situation on January 22, 2024.

The couple got married in November 2023.