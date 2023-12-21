Who Is Camille Valmon? Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill Had a Third Child This Year With Another Woman Who Has Come to His Defense

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill fathered children with not two but three different women in just four months, with one baby mama now rushing to his defense, according to reports. Last week it was revealed that Hill was being sued separately by two women, with each claiming that he is the father of their child, both born in 2023, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, a third former partner, Camille Valmon, has revealed that Hill, 29, is also the father of her charming son, Tyreek D'Shaun Hill Jr, who was born on March 12, falling between the birthdates of the other two children, according to a new Daily Mail report.

Not Two but With Three Women

Valmon, 33, is adopting an offensive stance against critics of the speedy MVP candidate, dismissing the attention around his recent series of fatherhood announcements as mere "gossip."

"I can't speak on anything else that he has going on outside of our parenting relationship because it's simply none of my business," she told DailyMail.com.

"But what I will say is he is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children."

Valmon, based in New Jersey, who is also the co-founder of a healthcare app with her sister Gabrielle, has shared several photos on her social media showing Hill and Tyreek Jr spending quality time together.

In an October 24 TikTok video, Hill is seen approaching spectators after a Dolphins game, playfully handing a ball to the little boy sitting in his mom's lap.

Another photo taken in August shows Hill holding Tyreek Jr under one arm at a Dolphins training facility. Another photo, captioned 'Daddy's #1 fan,' shows the adorable child wearing a Dolphins jersey and hat.

However, Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah" for his rapid pace, is facing less amicable situations with Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker --- the two women suing him for paternity and child support matters in Broward County, Florida.

Big Revelations

Lackner, 30, and Baker, 29, have accused the All-Pro NFL player of insufficiently providing for the children they claim he fathered with them. In the legal documents, they are demanding a higher child support amount than the $2,500 per month that Hill currently pays to them.

In her lawsuit, Lackner claimed that a prenatal paternity test indicated a "greater than 99.9 percent probability" that 29-year-old Hill was the father of her child.

Lackner reportedly filed separate paperwork after the birth of her son, stating that Hill had requested a second DNA test before agreeing to pay her $2,500 per month in child support voluntarily.

Lackner argued that this amount is "woefully inadequate" given Hill's reported annual salary of $30 million.

"The Father is a member of the Miami Dolphins earning a salary of $30,000,000 a year pursuant to a four-year contract ... in stark contrast, the Mother is unemployed, has no income, is in debt, is on Medicaid, and has no means of support," the lawsuit stated.

If the two women win their suits, Hill could be subject to a significant increase from the $13,500 he already pays each month in support for the three children he shares with his ex-partner, Crystal Espinal, aged 28.

Hill submitted a competing paternity petition in Kansas, expressing his willingness and ability to fulfill parental responsibilities for his alleged child. He also proposed joint custody arrangements, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Hill reportedly attempted to have Lackner's Broward lawsuit dismissed, contending that the child was conceived in Kansas and that Lackner relocated to Fort Lauderdale for "strategic" reasons.

In the second paternity lawsuit, Baker accused Hill of showing "utter and abject unconcern" for her six-month-old daughter, Trae Love Hill. Baker claimed that the child was conceived during her sexual encounter with Hill in August 2022.

"The Father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child," Baker's lawsuit stated.

Baker claimed that the $2,500 she receives from Hill each month is insufficient for the upbringing of her newborn and claimed that the costs amount to $10,000.

Hill, in an attempt to dismiss Baker's lawsuit, argued that she had no grounds to sue for paternity in Florida as she is based in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail reported that Hill acknowledged that DNA evidence confirmed he was the father of the girl.

The allegations come just weeks after Hill married Keeta Vaccaro last month.

Hill married Vaccaro in a Texas courthouse last month. Lackner, on the other hand, welcomed her son, Soul Corazon Hill, on February 7, 2023. She had previously claimed that she engaged in a sexual relationship with Hill in Florida in 2022.