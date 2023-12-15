Who Is Keeta Vaccaro? Inside the Personal Life of Influencer and Entrepreneur Wife of Tyreek Hill as He Is Hit with Two Paternity Suits

Tyreek Hill has been a major force on the field for the Dolphins this season. Beyond the game, he receives ample support from his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. However, things haven't been pleasant for the Miami Dolphins receiver over the past couple of days. Hill has reportedly been separately sued by two women, with each claiming that he is the father of their child.

Brittany Lackner, 30, and Kimberly Baker, 29, have accused the All-Pro NFL player of insufficiently providing for the children they claim he fathered with them, according to the Daily Mail citing court documents filed in Florida. The allegations come just weeks after he got married to Vaccaro.

Troubled Times

In the legal documents, Lackner and Baker are demanding a higher child support amount than the $2,500 per month that Hill currently pays to them. Vaccaro nor Hill have so far commented on the allegations.

The Miami Dolphins star and Vaccaro tied the knot in November 2023 after a two-year engagement and their lives have been great over the past couple of weeks but things might just take an ugly turn from here.

So, who is Keeta Vaccaro?

Vaccaro, a Texas native, is not only the wife of Hill but also an influencer and entrepreneur. She founded a fitness brand named Own Flow. The brand's Instagram page features clips of Vaccaro's workouts, recipes, and general wellness content.

Vaccaro also appears to own 'CurrentSea,' a company specializing in influencer marketing software.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Vaccaro is a 2019 graduate with a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from the University of Miami.

Her introduction to football came through her brother Kenny Vaccaro, a former safety who played in the NFL from 2013 to 2021, notably with the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans.

Vaccaro and Hill got engaged on July 4, 2021, and they recently tied the knot in November. However, their relationship has now garnered more attention amid reports of Hill facing two paternity suits.

Always With Hill

Vaccaro garnered attention during HBO's midseason edition of 'Hard Knocks' this season when she was captured cheering on her husband, Hill, during the Dolphins' 20-13 win over the Raiders.

While sitting in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium with Hill's mom, Anesha, she enthusiastically flung her arms into the air in celebration after a play, accidentally knocking over a man's nachos from a row above her.

This unexpected incident caused the cheese to spill into her hair, resulting in a disgruntled look on her face. However, the moment turned into a viral video, creating a funny and memorable scene from the game.

Vaccaro is once again in the spotlight after the recent allegations against Hill.

Hill is being chased by Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker who have accused the All-Pro NFL player of insufficiently providing for the children they claim he fathered with them

Lackner has blasted the 29-year-old Hill for offering a monthly sum of $2,500 after the birth of their son in February, deeming it "woefully inadequate" for an athlete with a reported $30 million annual salary.

The second woman, Baker, accuses the All-Pro player of displaying "utter and abject unconcern" for their six-month-old daughter.

If the two women win their lawsuits, Hill could face a substantial increase from the $13,500 he already pays each month to support the three children he shares with his ex-partner, Crystal Espinal, aged 28.

It's important to note that in 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault, and he was expelled from the Oklahoma State team for choking Espinal while she was pregnant with their first son.