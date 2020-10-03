A number of established celebrities have started OnlyFans accounts to make up for the financial losses due to the ongoing pandemic.

While the subscription-based platform started as a means for stars to connect with their fans on a more personal level, it has turned into a website where people charge a subscription fee for access to private content, including X-rated photos and videos.

We have already seen the likes of Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Bella Thorne and Cardi B use the medium to their advantage, with all of them raking in a significant amount of money on OnlyFans. Thorne made a million dollars within the first 24 hours.

Male celebrities have also started joining in fewer numbers, like Tyler Posey, have been sharing adult content on the platform, including a video of himself playing the guitar in the nude. Now, we can add Tyga to the ranks.

Tyga's 'Manhood' Breaks Twitter

Tyga launched his OnlyFans account earlier this week ahead of his upcoming song "Money Mouf" featuring Saweetie and YG but on Thursday, the rapper apparently shared nudes and photos of his genitals with his subscribers, who are paying $20 a month to view his content.

The X-rated photos started to emerge on social media not long after one excited fan tweeted, "TYGA POSTED HIS DICK ON ONLYFANS." The leaked photo shows the rapper holding what appears to be his manhood and judging by the tattoos on his body, it looks like it is him.

While some users are saying that the images were already previously leaked, others claim the explicit photos are brand new. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

This won't be Tyga's first foray into adult entertainment. The rapper has produced, directed and appeared (in a non-sexual role) in his own adult film, "Rack City: The XXX Movie," named after his hit single. Tyga even picked up three nominations for the film at the AVN Awards.