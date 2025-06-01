Two Officers Shot During Tense Standoff with Two Gunmen in Baldwin Park; One Suspect in Custody

At least two police officers were injured after they were shot on Saturday night during a tense standoff with an armed suspect in a California neighborhood. The suspect, reportedly armed with a rifle, began shooting at the officers in Baldwin Park, in Los Angeles County, around 7:20 p.m., according to local sources.

The officers fired back in response. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Reports suggest a possible second suspect may have been involved, though Baldwin Park police have yet to officially confirm that detail. A large number of law enforcement officers were seen responding to the scene.

Chaos after Shooting

A video from witnesses showed at least two SWAT trucks and numerous police vehicles surrounding a house, with officers aiming their weapons toward a hidden suspect. According to KTLA, helicopters were also seen flying over the area.

The wounded officers were taken to a local hospital for medical care, but no updates have been released about their current condition.

One of the injured officers was transported by helicopter, while the other was taken by ground transport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Baldwin Park Police Department, supported by other law enforcement agencies, secured the area. However, Citizen.com reports that there is no ongoing threat at this time.

Suspects Yet to be Identified

CBS News said that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was also present to help with the investigation.

Further information about the events leading up to the incident is still limited as authorities continue to look into the case.

Authorities have not released details about how serious the injuries are for the two officers. It is also unclear whether the third person, who was taken into custody with injuries, is connected to the initial shooting incident.

This is a developing story.