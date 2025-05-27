Who Is Capricorn Clark? Diddy's Former Assistant Testifies Against Him as She Reveals Her Horrific Experiences with the Music Mogul

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified against him in his sex trafficking trial taking place in New York. Diddy's former employee has been mentioned multiple times—around a dozen—by witnesses during the trial, with prosecutors alleging that she was kidnapped on two occasions by Diddy or members of his security team.

In 2023, following a wave of lawsuits against the music mogul, Clark referred to him as "the devil," writing: "Last 11 years of my life, I have had to deal with EVERYONES nonsensical allegiance to the devil," HotNewHipHop reported. On Tuesday, Clark testified against Diddy, making bombshell claims about how she was exploited by the music mogul.

Bombshell Claims by Clark

Clark testified that after the music mogul stayed at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, the room was left in disarray with "baby oil everywhere." Clark told the jury that during Combs' three- to four-day stays, she was responsible for unpacking his belongings, which included clothing, a camera bag, baby oil, personal lubricant, and drugs such as ecstasy.

After one of his visits to the hotel—where Combs was later seen on security footage assaulting his girlfriend Cassie Ventura—Clark recalled the room being coated in baby oil.

"I could see handprints left on the Ultrasuede wall," Clark told the jury. "It was just a lot of baby oil everywhere. It wasn't just necessarily on the wall."

She did not specify whether this particular incident occurred during the same stay when the assault on Ventura took place.

Clark's name came up during Kid Cudi's testimony last week, when the rapper claimed she was the one who told him that Diddy had allegedly broken into his Los Angeles home in December 2011.

Taking the stand on Thursday, Kid Cudi said he had gone with Cassie to a hotel in West Hollywood to help her get away from an seething Combs, when he received a phone call from Clark, who sounded "very scared" and "on the verge of tears."

Cudi said that Clark told him, "Sean Combs and an affiliate were in my house and she was in a car and she was forced to go with them over there."

Cudi testified that he rushed home but found that Combs had already left. Inside, he found that his Christmas presents had been unwrapped and his dog had been locked in the bathroom. He said that after the incident, his dog became "very jittery and kind of on edge all the time."

Clark's Name Pops Up Regularly

Shortly after the break-in, someone torched Cudi's car, completely destroying it. Clark—who was employed by Diddy from 2004 to 2012—was also frequently mentioned during the testimony of his former girlfriend and primary accuser, Cassie Ventura.

Cassie testified that in December 2011, she sent an email to both Clark and her mother, claiming that Diddy had threatened to release intimate videos of her and have "someone physically harm both her and Scott Mescudi [Kid Cudi]."

Prosecutors are relying on Clark's account of being abducted to support two specific kidnapping incidents described in their case against Diddy.

According to earlier statements made in court, one alleged incident involved Diddy waking up an employee in the middle of the night and forcing them at gunpoint—along with his security team—to the home of a man Cassie was romantically involved with.

The second incident allegedly took place when Clark was taken by Combs' bodyguards and forced to sit through "days of lie-detector tests."

Another former assistant, David James, testified that he had heard Clark was subjected to a lie-detector test after she was robbed while carrying Diddy's bag of jewelry.

Prosecutors claim that Combs used his fame and wealth to build a disturbing network centered on manipulation and abuse—accusing him of orchestrating coercive sex parties, silencing accusers with threats and violence, and committing crimes such as kidnappings, beatings, and even arson.

Combs' legal team has admitted his history of domestic violence—though he has not been formally charged with it—but maintains he is not guilty of sex-trafficking or racketeering.

Last week, during four days on the witness stand, Cassie told the court that Combs was physically abusive throughout the majority of their relationship, which lasted from 2007 to 2018.