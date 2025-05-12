Amazon Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Defecating On Porch of Los Angeles Home After Delivering a Package, Urinating Outside Another

An Amazon driver has been fired after she was captured on a Ring camera relieving herself on the porch of two Woodland Hills homes.

Video footage of the shocking incident, which took place on Sunday, shows the Amazon delivery driver pulling down her shorts and defecating outside one home.

The videos, captured by the respective doorbell Ring cameras, are being widely circulated on social media. In the first video, the woman is shown climbing up the stairs of the homeowner's front porch on Sunday to deliver a package.

When the delivery driver walks away from the porch, she looks to be pulling up her pants. On the nearby porch, there sat what appeared to be human feces. The ground in front of the fecal matter appeared to be wet from an unknown substance as well.

The end of the video shows the delivery driver outside the property, where the homeowners later found a dirty paper towel littered on the ground.

After seeing KTLA's initial coverage of the first video, the local news outlet received another video footage of what appears to be the same woman entering through their wooden gate and delivering a package before dropping her shorts and urinating on the brick walkway.

The footage was taken at about 6:06 a.m. Sunday. The woman's face is clearly visible, and she even appears to make eye contact with the Ring camera at one point.

When asked, Amazon told gave KTLA the following statement: "We're deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior of this delivery driver. We'll contact the customers involved to apologize and get any additional information needed to ensure this person no longer is able to deliver on our behalf."