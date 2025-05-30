Virginia Teacher's Aide Accused of Inappropriate Relationships with Her Male Students

A former teacher's aide at an alternative school in Augusta County has been jailed after allegedly having inappropriate relationships with male students, the sheriff's office said.

On May 28, Beyonce Milagro Mass, 23, of Staunton, was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. A day before her arrest, Mass was indicted by the Augusta County grand jury.

Mass was a teacher's aide at the Valley Academy Regional Alternative School in Fishersville. The sheriff's office said she is no longer employed at the school.In December, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) launched an investigation of Mass following a referral from Child Protective Services (CPS).

As the investigation progressed, it was determined multiple inappropriate relationships between Mass and male students allegedly took place off campus, according to the sheriff's office.

Mass is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. The case remains under active investigation, and ACSO said it "remains committed to the safety and protection of our students and community."

The Valley Academy Regional Alternative School, opened in 2019, is jointly run by Augusta County Public Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools.