Based on the principle of making amends for the wrongs done by your family, Disney's highly anticipated movie Frozen 2 finally has hit the screens. Elsa and Anna, the dream team of every child, some adults included too, along with their side-kicks Kristoff, Olaf and Sven have brought the screens alive with their magic.

Six years after the Princesses of Arendelle, Elsa and Anna, were introduced to the world, the second edition of the franchise goes on to reveal the secret behind Elsa's magical powers. Released in 2013, Frozen became a box-office smash out with its earnings touching $1.276 billion.

Queen of Arendelle

Repeating the star cast of the first edition, with Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, Josh Gad as Olaf, the director duo of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck brings much mature and responsible version of Elsa and Anna. Elsa has been anointed as the Queen of Arendelle and ruling the city along with Kristoff, Sven and Olaf continuing with their funny antics. Anna too, continues to be her happy-go-lucky self.

The adventure begins after Elsa is summoned by a mysterious voice which nobody else can hear. When danger looms on the existence of her kingdom, Elsa and her team embarks on a journey through dangerous and enchanted forests, beyond the dark seas until they come across Northuldra tribe, which their late father met as a young boy. One thing leads to another, until the sisters realise the wrong done by their ancestors to the tribe members. The rest of the movie unfolds with the sisters undoing the wrong of their forefathers and safeguarding their kingdom.

Better animation and visual effects

Frozen 2 has certainly seen an upgrade in the animation and visual effects, given the fact that the budget was high following the success of its prequel. The background score is given by Christophe Beck. Just like 'Let it go' became an instant rage, this time, Weezer's 'Lost in the Woods' has struck a chord with the fans.

Adding a twist for the moviegoers, in the post-credits scene, Disney, unlike its trend of providing an additional joke involving the movie's characters, introduced a Frozen character who was not featured in Frozen 2. This twist has raised the speculations for a possible third instalment of the franchise.

Breaking records

If initial reports are to be believed, it appears that Frozen 2 is already rushing towards breaking the records. Online ticket retailer Atom Tickets reported that the Frozen 2 broke the same first-day record along with best pre-sales ever for an animated movie on its portal. On IMDb page, the film is rushing to join the likes of previous $100+ million animated movie openings such as Finding Dory, Minions, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.