Disney seems to be going big with the upcoming Frozen 2 by bringing in Indian cinema's A-listers to voice its character. The Studio has already roped in Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra to voice Elsa & Anna for the Hindi version of the animated film. But another star-studded cast also joined the project to voice the same character for the Tamil version.

Disney India has informed via press release that South Indian actor, Shruti Hassan will voice as Elsa in Tamil for Frozen 2. Moreover, she would also be singing three songs in the movie. So far, Disney has only revealed 'Into the Unknown' track from the movie.

Shruti expressed her excitement to be part of the much-loved Disney franchise in a statement saying:

"I absolutely adore the movie Frozen, and the bond shown between sisters Elsa and Anna is purely heartwarming. Being the elder sister, I completely resonate with Elsa's feelings towards Anna, and will do the same for my sister (actress Akshara Haasan). Elsa is every girl's role model, and I am elated to lend my voice and get the opportunity to sing for Elsa's character in Tamil. In addition to their gripping and engaging stories, songs in such animated movies hold a very special place in the hearts of fans, and (I) look forward to present the sequel to my fans and my Tamil audiences."

The actress announced the news on social media with a Frozen 2 poster featuring herself. You can check it out below. The original version of Frozen 2 sees the return of Kristen Bell voice as Elsa. Trailers released so far offer a glimpse of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven's new journey though it's still unknown where the group is headed to.

Disney also announced earlier that Tollywood star Nithya Menen will voice the titular character in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee from a script penned by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, The Disney sequel will hit theaters in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22.