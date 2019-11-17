Kristen Bell had to -- literally -- take desperate measures in order to ensure her kids didn't spoil Frozen 2. "I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom," Bell revealed in a Sirius XM interview with co-star Idina Menzel. Bell voices Anna in the Disney animated film.

"They were excited and then it occurred to me that I was in breach of my contract," she added. The cat was out of the bag, and she had to devise a plan so that her kids maintain the secrecy. So she warned Lincoln, 6, and Delta Bell, 4, "all of your teeth are gonna fall out" if they spilled the beans.

Kristen Bell's daughters are exactly like her. So they kinda brushed it off. "I think they were like, 'Yeah, right.' And then they saw the smile on my face and I was like, 'no they are, they're all going to fall out.'" But Frozen 2 is Frozen 2. And her daughters, despite knowing the plot twist, are very excited about the movie.

Bell had spoken with PEOPLE in early October too expressing how excited her daughters were to see the new movie. "They are very excited even though they know everything that happens," the Veronica Mars star added.

Frozen 2 hits the theatres on November 22.