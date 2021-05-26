TWICE Momo's Boyfriend Heechul on Marriage: I Feel The Trend These Days is Not to Get Married

Super Junior's Heechul will be turning the host of the variety show Fallen in Love with Korea - International Couples. The first episode of the show will be aired on 28 May at 11 pm KST.

A promotional clip of the show has been revealed and it has the host talking about the marriage. Yes, Heechul, in the video, has clearly indicated that the marriage is not on the cards.

Heechul's Statement

"I feel the trend these days is not to get married... I also have no thoughts about getting married," he is quoted as saying by Allkpop in the teaser. His statement has drawn the attention of fans as he is in a relationship with TWICE member Momo.

The fans of both Momo and Heechul are discussing this topic on social media sites and trying to find the reason behind his statement. Many feel that the couple would not try to get married in the near future as she is at the peak of her career and marriage could possibly end her career.

Check out the fans' response:

Tina⁷: He probably dont want to pressure momo, specially she's on the height of her career. Enya⁷Beating heart: Btw I just hate that (especially for female idols) getting married kinda means they retire from the entertainment industry. if they want to they could still promoteGrowing heartjust cause someone is getting married doesn't mean they have to become a house wife DïaRevolving hearts: Nah it's like that for both over there. The delulu fans hate on idols that gets married. SJ actually have 10 members bt sungmin hasn't been promoting since he got married. Same with Chen from exo. Actresses get married and carry on leading a successful career. iment: Replying to : Guys...remember when his mother saying he want heechul to get married? But u all just hate it n saying momo still top in her career n young...so dont think when heechul saying this mean he just dating momo for fun...nopee...he saying this bc he dont want to pressure momo..Folded hands wonhosweneeeee: I see people thinking that he means he doesn't want to marry Momo but the probably have talked about this and both aren't ready it's not just him think about all the hate they will get and how they would feel

Coming back to the show, it is a program that deals around the couple whose love stories cross the barriers of the borders and languages to form a family. In short, this will tell the stories of foreign people who fell in love with Korean citizens and the country.

Talking about the show, Heechul said, "I want to know if they gave up their life back in their home country to come to Korea. I want to also know how great their love is to make them come to a different country."