Singer-actor Heechul has shared his disappointment over getting a spoiler of an episode from SBS' popular TV series Penthouse from his friend. Well, the person who took away his "happiness" is none other than the drama's lead actress Lee Ji Ah.

The Insta Story

Like millions of fans, Heechul is a fan of Penthouse, which had a lot of twists and turns in the storyline all through the season. The Super Junior member was quite shocked during his recent chat with his good friend Lee Ji Ah who accidentally gave spoilers of the recent episode.

He posted a picture on Instagram Story with a caption, "I was finally going to watch it this morning." His follow up post revealed about Lee Ji Ah playing the spoilsport. He wrote, "The above info is too intense. Kim So-yeon spoils the next episode herself. [sic]"

The 37-year old then revealed that he had not watched the episode yet and blamed her for taking away his happiness. Lee Ji Ah responded to Heechul that she thought he had watched the episode as it was in the live search rankings since Monday.

Heechul added, "I didn't see that... I don't know why, but I didn't... Sigh... You took away my happiness, Noona.[sic]" And the 42-year old actress responded, "My bad. [sic]"

This cute conversation has caught the attention of their fans. Interestingly, Many netizens were not aware of their friendship at the first place.

Viewership

Meanwhile, the curtains for the first season of The Penthouse have been dropped on Tuesday, 5 January. The drama series has turned out to be one of the highly-viewed TV series in recent history.

The finale of the first season of The Penthouse registered an average nationwide rating of 23.6 and 28.8 percent, respectively, as per Nielsen Korea. The drama series was premiered on 26 October with an average nationwide rating of 6.7 and 9.2 percent, respectively.

The second season of The Penthouse will be broadcast from February.