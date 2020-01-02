Super Junior member Kim Heechul and TWICE singer Momo are confirmed to be dating. The entertainment agencies of both the K-Pop idols, Label SJ and JYP Entetainment, confirmed the news recently. The media outlets told EDaily on January 2 that the singers were good friends and they started dating recently.

The news about a secret relationship between Momo and Heechul were first reported by a media outlet named Market News. The publication reported that they exclusively learned through their investigation that both the K-Pop idols are secretly dating each other. But the entertainment agencies of Super Junior and TWICE denied the news . Later, the record labels confirmed the news to Edaily.

Read the official statements released by both the agencies below:

Label SJ - Hello, this is Label SJ. We have confirmed with Heechul and Momo that they have recently started dating from being a close sunbae and hoobae. Thank you.

JYP Entertainment - Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We are confirming that Heechul and Momo are in a relationship. They have recently started a relationship that grew from a sunbae-hoobae friendship in the industry. Thank you.

The dating rumours about Heechul and Momo started doing the rounds since August when Market News first reported their relationship. According to the publication, Heechul and Momo have known each other for the last four years. They began their friendship after working together for a program in 2017. Ever since then, they have been in contact.

"The two of them are currently developing a beautiful love for each other despite their busy schedules. It's been said that in the rough entertainment industry where many incidents occur, they are a great source of support for each other. Their relationship began as 'close seniors and juniors' but they are now a couple," Soompi quoted the media outlet.