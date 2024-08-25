Trump's AI Lion Post Roars Amid Personality Polls Showing Kamala Harris Gaining Popularity

Donald Trump recently posted a striking image on his Truth Social account, showing himself riding a lion. The image appears to be AI-generated and features the caption: "There is only one president who can make America great again."

The unusual post comes amid new polling data from YouGov, which reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, is gaining popularity in some unexpected areas. The poll shows that more Americans believe Harris would outperform Trump in various non-political activities.

According to the poll, Americans think Harris would win in a cooking competition and a dance-off against the former president. The Vice President is also seen as better at handling spicy food and is considered to have a better fashion sense. Additionally, respondents believe Harris is "more likely to remember birthdays, keep a secret, and give better relationship advice," according to the YouGov survey.

This polling data highlights a shift in public perception, particularly in areas where personal skills and qualities are judged, rather than political acumen. Harris's favorable ratings in these non-political contexts suggest that she is resonating with voters on a personal level, potentially strengthening her overall appeal as the presidential race progresses.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to maintain a strong presence on social media, using platforms like Truth Social to connect with his base. The image of him riding a lion is one of the latest examples of his use of bold and unconventional visuals to capture attention and convey his message.

Trump's post and the YouGov poll results come shortly after his appearance at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was joined by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy, who had been running as an independent candidate, announced earlier in the day that he was suspending his presidential campaign. During the event, Kennedy expressed his support for Trump and criticized the Democratic Party, making unsubstantiated claims about a media conspiracy to elect Harris.

The support from Kennedy, a figure with a significant following, could provide a boost to Trump's campaign, though it remains to be seen how it will impact the broader electoral landscape.

As the race continues, both Trump and Harris are likely to face increasing scrutiny, not only on their policies but also on their personal qualities and public personas. The YouGov poll and Trump's social media activity are just the latest indicators of the unique dynamics at play in the upcoming election.