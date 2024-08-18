Kamala Harris's Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Faces Backlash for Supporting Ketamine in Pain Management Advice Amid Matthew Perry Death Scandal

Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has shared details about her lifelong struggle with a spinal condition. In a recent Instagram post, Emhoff revealed to her 345,000 followers that she was born with a tethered spine. This neurological disorder caused her spinal cord to develop abnormally, leading to a condition known as kyphosis, which is characterized by a hunched back.

Emhoff discussed her condition in a series of Instagram stories, explaining that she underwent multiple surgeries and physical therapy throughout her youth. Despite these interventions, she continues to experience chronic pain. "I was born with a tethered spine (iykyk) which caused my back to not properly lengthen when I was growing and caused a kyphosis (hunchback)," she wrote. "I was in and out of doctors and PT for most of my adolescence, got lower back surgery, grew a million inches, and now deal with chronic pain," she added. She accompanied her message with a photo of her face covered in Hello Kitty stickers.

In her stories, Emhoff also sought advice from her followers on managing chronic pain, stating, "Behind every piece is a pain management device hard at work. I have bad chronic back pain and have for most of my life. My chronic pain people, what are we using to feel comf?" She thanked her followers for their supportive responses and provided more context about her condition.

The following day, Emhoff posted a link to a Google Sheet titled "Big Pain Management List," which included various pain relief options. Among the suggestions was ketamine, a drug that has been at the center of controversy due to its association with the death of actor Matthew Perry. Perry, who was known for his role in the hit TV show "Friends," had struggled with a ketamine addiction, which contributed to his untimely death last year.

The mention of ketamine has sparked concern. The drug is known for its potential to cause dependency and is regulated due to its high abuse potential. Recently, five individuals were arrested in connection to Perry's death, highlighting the dangers associated with ketamine misuse.

Dr. Michael Harbison, a chiropractor based in Las Vegas, criticized Emhoff's recommendations. He stated, "There are far better options out there to deal with chronic pain than ketamine and mushrooms, in my professional opinion." Harbison added, "Those drugs are not for back pain—they are basically just getting you high."

In her Instagram post, Emhoff clarified that the recommendations listed were not medical advice but rather suggestions she had received. "These are all just recommendations made to me; these should not be taken as medical advice. I am just a girl trynna feel less pain," she wrote.

Ella Emhoff's candid disclosure about her chronic pain and her consideration of various management strategies have sparked a broader conversation about pain relief options and the risks associated with certain treatments.