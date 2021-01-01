Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who paired together in the hit tvN drama series 'Crash Landing On You', are reported to be in a relationship for the past eight months. In a report published by Dispatch, the outlet claimed that the couple began dating after the conclusion of their hit drama.

Prior to coming together in 'Crash Landing on You', Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin worked together in "The Negotiation", a film released in 2018.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin Were Spotted Shopping In LA in 2019

Citing the outlet, Soompi reported that even though the co-stars denied dating rumors a number of times they have been romantically involved.

A source close to Hyun Bin revealed that it was in March 2020, when the two developed romantic feelings for one another. "I think that after the drama ended and they spent time apart, they began to miss each other," said the source. It was also reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin used to meet several times and hang out with fellow actors. The couple also bonded over their mutual love of golf.

To further strengthen its claims, the outlet even published photos of Son Ye Jin getting into Hyun Bin's car. However the agency of both the actors have responded by saying that they were currently in the process of checking with the actors after seeing the article.

Reportedly, the two were also spotted shopping together at a mart in Los Angeles in January 2019.

Dating Rumors Leave Fans Elated

Even as there is so no official confirmation on the pair being romantically involved, the recent update has certainly left their fans elated.

"Crash landing on you nation WE WON also Congratulations hyun bin and son ye jin," tweeted a user.

"AAHHHHH Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating.another K-drama couple turns into reality.IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM," mentioned another.

"WE STARTED THE YEAR RIGHT BY HAVING THIS HYUN BIN AND SON YE JIN DATING REVEAL BY DISPATCH. INDEED A HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!! PROTECT THEM AT ALL COST," read a tweet.

"Woke up to the news of my parents, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are dating . I'm not that surprised cause BinJin is real BUT YES TO THE BEST COUPLE OF 2021," wrote an elated fan.