Trump Taking 'Unvetted Foreign Calls' Amid Cabinet Selection Chaos: NYT

Donald Trump, the 78-year-old president-elect, is making headlines for his unorthodox approach to selecting members of his future cabinet. According to a recent report from the New York Times, Trump appears to be prioritizing how candidates perform on television over thorough vetting procedures. His decisions are reportedly influenced by input from close advisers, with limited attention given to evaluating the backgrounds and qualifications of the appointees.

This method has already led to notable controversies. One significant error involved Trump choosing a Fox News host for the role of secretary of defense, only for allegations of sexual assault to emerge later. The accusation stemmed from the individual's attendance at a GOP women's conference in California. Critics have raised concerns that such lapses could undermine the credibility of his administration even before it takes office.

The Times report suggests that Trump is more confident in his decision-making process compared to his first transition after winning the 2016 election. Despite this apparent ease, his approach still involves impulsive selections and an apparent disregard for traditional vetting protocols.

Trump's selection process has also included frequent phone calls, which have raised eyebrows among his staff. According to the report by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, the president-elect remains highly accessible, even taking calls from unknown international numbers.

"It sometimes seems to his staff as if half the world now has Mr. Trump's cellphone number," the report states. Trump's willingness to answer these calls, regardless of the source, has sparked concerns about potential security risks and the influence of unverified individuals on his decisions.

When not engaged in discussions about cabinet appointments, Trump has been seen enjoying leisure time at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Witnesses describe him relaxing in the tearoom beneath the estate's gold-canopied roof or on the patio, where he often listens to music on his iPad. One observer noted that Trump has been playing operatic pieces by Luciano Pavarotti, showcasing a rare glimpse into his personal downtime amidst the whirlwind of political activity.

This approach to staffing decisions bears similarities to some of Trump's habits from his first presidency, raising questions about the long-term implications for his administration. While supporters view his style as unconventional yet effective, critics argue that these practices could lead to instability and reputational damage.

As Trump prepares to return to the White House, his choices will be closely scrutinized for their impact on both domestic and international affairs. Whether his reliance on appearances and informal advice will yield positive results remains to be seen, but the controversies already unfolding suggest a rocky road ahead for the president-elect.