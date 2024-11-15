North Carolina Teacher Admits to Sexually Assaulting Student in Her Car After Victim's Mother Caught Them Using Family-Tracking App

A South Mecklenburg High School teacher has pleaded guilty to crime against nature in Mecklenburg County in connection with accusations that she had sexual activity with a student.

As part of her plea deal, Gabriela Neufeld, 27, a former South Mecklenburg High School teacher, has been sentenced to a maximum of 17 months plus 36 months of probation. She also was required to surrender her teaching license.

As previously reported, Neufeld had resigned and had been suspended with pay on Nov. 29, 2023, prior to her resignation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools over the sexual assault allegations.

Neufeld was accused of having sexual activity with an 18-year-old South Mecklenburg High School student, according to police. Officials believe the two met up at Park Road Park in Charlotte's Closeburn-Glenkirk neighborhood. Police said this was discovered on Nov. 29, 2023, the same day she was arrested.

Prosecutors claimed that the mother of the student caught wind of the alleged relationship over Thanksgiving. She allegedly grew suspicious when her son missed rugby practice. The mom reportedly used the Life360 app – a family safety location app – to track down her son at Park Road Park in south Charlotte.

"According to prosecutors, the mom drove to the park, where she reported seeing Neufeld and her son in a car having sex. She took photos of the car and license plate and then called police," WSOC-TV reported at the time.

Since October, the teacher and student had sex at least five times but fewer than 100 times, according to court documents. Prosecutors said the alleged sexual encounters happened at the home of the student's mother, Neufeld's home, and car.

Although the student was 18 years of age at the time of the sexual assault, in the state of North Carolina, it is illegal for a teacher or any school personnel to have a sexual relationship with any student if that teacher is four years older than the victim.