Bizarre Handshake Gesture by Trump after Meeting Macron as He Arrives at Paris for Notre Dame Reopening Event

Donald Trump shared an awkward handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron during his Paris visit for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. The president-elect joined Macron at a ceremony marking the restoration of the historic landmark, which suffered extensive damage in a catastrophic fire in 2019.

The two leaders exchanged a warm, albeit slightly clumsy, greeting during their meeting at the Élysée Palace, Macron's official residence. The clumsy handshake, described by online commentators as a "power move," showed Trump taking an assertive grip over Macron's hand as they posed for photographs. Observers noted the gesture as an attempt by Trump to show that he dominated Macron as a world leader.

Trump Dominates

Earlier this week, Trump praised Macron's efforts in overseeing the restoration of Notre Dame, saying, "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!"

Trump arrived at Paris' Orly Airport on Saturday morning, with over 20 French security personnel joining the Secret Service to ensure his protection, according to French national police. His convoy is also protected by a specialized anti-drone police vehicle.

"Seven years later and the handshake battle continues between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron," another person wrote.

"President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake," another supporter wrote on X.

"Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him."

Security measures have been heightened outside the U.S. Embassy and multiple locations across Paris for the grand reopening of Notre Dame, an event expected to host numerous international dignitaries.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has focused on fostering ties with the president-elect following his recent victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, Macron's office downplayed the importance of Trump's invitation, emphasizing that other non-office-holding politicians were also invited.

Paris, Here I Am

Trump was invited as the president-elect of a "friendly nation," according to Macron's representatives, who noted, "This is in no way exceptional, we've done it before.

While President Joe Biden also received an invitation, he will not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Instead, First Lady Jill Biden will represent the United States. This marks the second encounter between Trump and the first lady since the election, following their participation in the traditional White House meeting between outgoing and incoming leaders.

Trump's visit occurs as Macron and other European leaders work to build rapport with the president-elect and urge continued U.S. support for Ukraine amidst its prolonged defense against Russia's three-year invasion.

Before attending the Notre Dame event, Trump is scheduled to meet with UK's Prince William, who will also have discussions with First Lady Jill Biden, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Macron is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. Trump had a brief encounter with Zelenskyy during which the two leaders exchanged a handshake.

Trump has pledged to bring the war in Ukraine to a quick end but has not provided specifics, prompting apprehension in Kyiv about the potential conditions for future negotiations.

In a move to foster a positive relationship with the incoming U.S. administration, Andriy Yermak, a senior aide to Zelenskyy, held meetings earlier this week with key members of Trump's team during a two-day visit.

A high-ranking Ukrainian official, speaking anonymously due to a lack of authorization to speak publicly, described the discussions as constructive but refrained from sharing further details.