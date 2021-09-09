Trump Lies Being Pulled to Safety by 'Two Big Firemen' During 9/11 Attacks? New Claim Made 20 Years Later Raises Doubts

Doubts were raised over the authenticity of claims being made by former U.S. President Donald Trump about being pulled to safety by two firemen after the 9/11 attacks. Trump said he had predicted the collapse of the nearby building following the collapse of Twin Towers.

This isn't the first time when Trump's statement about 9/11 attacks raised doubts over the authenticity. He had previously claimed about helping out following the deadly terrorist attack.

Trump Heard 'Creaking Sound' From the United States Steel Building

The recent claim was made during an interview with Newsmax. "We were hearing creaks, I've never forgotten it, it was I think the United States Steel Building it was called at the time, and it's 50 stories tall, and we heard creaks," Trump told Newsmax.

"I said 'that building is going to come down,' and two big firemen grabbed me, and grabbed other people, and they just moved out of that area. Never came down but I never heard a noise like that. And it was a scary situation, but the job they did was so incredible, the first responders," Trump went on to add.

Trump was not only slammed for his 'new claim' but also made several netizens feel that the former president was lying. "He's telling this now because the it's been 20 yrs and so few first responders are there to refute it," tweeted a user as another added, "Trump has this weird fixation on big men. Makes me wonder if it's sexual."

"@GOP Have anything to say? Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday night claimed he was pulled to safety by "two big firemen" after 9/11 when he "heard creaks" at Ground Zero and predicted a nearby building would collapse â€” which it never did," wrote another user.

"Today I learned that Trump fantasizes about being carried by big, muscular firemen," opined a user as other chimed, "The same two big fireman are boxing on Sept 11th, and as a favor trump is commentating."

Trump to Be Commentator in a Boxing Match

The former president also received flak for choosing to be a commentator for a boxing match rather than visiting the memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

CBS News reported that Trump, who would also be joined by his son Donald Trump Jr., would be giving a live commentary for a boxing match between former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort.

The "unfiltered boxing commentary" and match will be available on Pay-Per-View and FITE, according to a press release.

"I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event," Trump said in a statement.