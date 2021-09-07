Budding Actor 'Caught' Having Sex with Female German Shepherd on Graphic Video; Child Porn Seized - Report

Disturbing videos caught budding actor Ewan Cole having sex with a dog. The dog, a female German shepherd, was rescued after getting identified from the tail visible in the video.

Cole, who has been registered as a sex offender, has been ordered to stay away from dogs and any children under the age of 16. His sentence has also been deferred for the preparation of psychological reports.

Dog Was Identified by the Tail in the Video Clip

The Daily Record reported that Cole recorded himself having sex with the canine at his house in Manse Crescent, Stanley.

The outlet reported that Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova revealed to the court that the Scotland Police received confidential information about devices at a property in Manse Terrace having indecent images of children.

"Just after 7am on 11 March 2020, police lawfully executed a search warrant at the address. An iPhone belonging to the accused was recovered and subjected to full forensic analysis. Four inaccessible extreme pornographic videos were recovered from the phone. One of the videos appeared to feature the accused," said Apostolova.

Stating that one of the graphic videos showed a man performing a sex act on a dog was created on 15 September 2019. Apostolova said there were other videos featuring animal abuse. A black and white collie was seen performing a sex act on a man in one of the videos while another one showed a man sexually assaulting a black and tan dog. "No faces can be seen in this video," she said while adding that the tail of the dog in a sex assault clip matched that of a female German Shepherd seen in another photo.

Child Porn Also Seized from Cole's Possession

The Mirror reported that the authorities seized ten images from Cole's mobile, including three at Category A - the most obscene - as well as 13 inaccessible videos, with five of those at Category A.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing indecent photos of children between 12 December 2019 and 3 March 2020.

"None of these were accessible to the user in their current state. The images depicted male and female children, between the ages of one and 13 years, participating in sexual activity with adults," the fiscal depute added in her statement to the court.

"The videos Ewan Cole (has) have a total running time of approximately 13 minutes in length," she added.

The outlet reported that solicitor Steve Lafferty revealed that Cole has consulted with his doctor and has realized that he has a problem. "He thinks there may be some kind of psychiatric disorder," said Lafferty.