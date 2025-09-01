Trump Gives Defiant Message on Truth Social in Response to Rumors Swirling Over His Health

President Trump said on Sunday that he has "never felt better," brushing aside recent online rumors about his health — while also taking the opportunity to highlight that Washington, D.C. is now free of crime.

This came after liberals swamped social media over the Labor Day weekend to crack cruel jokes about the whereabouts of the 79-year-old, making him a target of both speculation and derision. Trump returned to Truth Social with renewed vigor after spending a fairly low-key weekend golfing at his Virginia resort. "NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE. Also, DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE!" Trump wrote after the president took control of the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

Trump Silences His Critics

Social media erupted with bizarre theories and grim speculation about the president's health after several days passed without any public appearances. Rumors that had been circulating all week gained traction when the White House issued an empty schedule on Friday, leading to the hashtag "TrumpIsDead" trending on X.

However, critics' twisted wishes were quickly silenced on Saturday when the president was spotted heading out for a round of golf in Sterling, Va., accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump.

On Sunday, Trump was seen wearing black trousers, a black shirt, and a white USA cap as he stepped into a black SUV at the White House.

Around 10 a.m., his motorcade pulled into Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The speculation started after several White House reporters pointed out that the president had not appeared publicly since a lengthy cabinet meeting on Tuesday and had no scheduled events for the weekend.

The chatter intensified after Vice President JD Vance told USA Today he was prepared to step in for Trump if "a terrible tragedy" occurred.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also fueled the rumors, urging people to pray for Trump while falsely claiming the president was going through a "health crisis" and appeared on the verge of "collapsing."

Origin of the Rumors

However, the rumors were shut down when Axios reporter Barak Ravid revealed that a U.S. official had confirmed the president was healthy. "Trump is OK. Will play Golf this morning," Ravid posted on X, just before photos surfaced of the president with his granddaughter.

Back in July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that the president had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which was causing mild swelling in his lower legs.

The president's doctor said in a memo that the condition is "a harmless and common issue" among older adults, with no evidence of serious arterial disease.

Typical recommendations for managing the condition include losing weight, regular walking, elevating the legs, and sometimes wearing compression stockings. In severe cases, it can eventually cause complications such as ulcers on the lower legs. While blood clots are a possible cause, Leavitt confirmed that was ruled out in Trump's case.

She also stressed that the condition was not causing him any pain. She declined to go into detail about his treatment plan, noting that such information was included in the physician's letter, which was later made public.

But the doctor's note matched exactly what Leavitt had already shared and offered no further information.

Trump also sparked when bruising was noticed on the back of his hand, but his physician explained it was caused by "irritation from frequent handshakes" along with his use of aspirin as part of a standard heart health regimen.