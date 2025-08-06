Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Never Saw Trump Doing Anything Concerning Around Her During Interview With DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein's madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, reportedly told Justice Department officials during recent interviews that she never saw President Trump engaging in any troubling behavior. Sources told ABC News that the infamous sex trafficker did not provide any details that could damage Trump's reputation.

Maxwell met Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also previously served as Trump's criminal defense attorney, late last month for more than nine grueling hours. Her lawyer had earlier revealed that Maxwell without hesitations answered all the questions regarding "around 100 different people" as she tries desperately to negotiate a deal with federal authorities to reveal more information and dirty secrets about her late pedophile ex-partner Epstein.

Nothing Unnatural About Trump

Trump has consistently denied any prior knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities, maintaining that he ended their relationship years ago. "The deputy attorney general is seeking the truth," her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said immediately after the sitdown.

"He asked every possible question, and he was doing an amazing job."

Markus said that he didn't request anything on Maxwell's behalf — though he admitted that Trump does have the power to grant her a pardon.

Following the second day of questioning, her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, stated that they had not formally submitted a pardon request to the White House.

However, he didn't dismiss the possibility of making such a request later, noting that "things are moving very fast." "Listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way," Markus said at the time.

Maxwell Trying for Presidential Pardon

Markus also said that his client was completely forthcoming during the Justice Department's questioning, which has now been confirmed to have been recorded. He further claimed that Maxwell is being made the "scapegoat" in the Epstein case and has endured "unfair treatment" over the past five years.

Shortly after her meetings with the DOJ, Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein in the sexual abuse of underage girls, was transferred to a comfortable Texas facility often referred to as a "Club Fed."

However, DOJ officials have yet to clarify why the disgraced British socialite was moved to a facility usually designated for inmates serving much shorter sentences.