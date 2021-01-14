A viral claim stating that U.S. President Donald Trump's OnlyFans account has been removed following the Capitol Hill insurrection on Jan. 6 was found to be fake. Trump, who has been banned from using multiple social media platforms, never had an official account on the paid adult site.

Accused of inciting his supporters through multiple social media platforms and his speeches, Trump was banned from the majority of them including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

@RealDonaldTrump Account on OnlyFans Removed?

Following Trump's ban from social media platforms, several netizens jokingly suggested Trump open an account on the adult site. However, a tweet made by user @Jasminericegirl, claimed Trump was taken off from OnlyFans too has gone viral on social media. The claim soon went viral on Twitter.

"Wait! Donald Trump made an onlyfans account... ...for it to get removed?!" tweeted a user, as other added, "Donald Trump had an Onlyfans account, but it was taken down."

"Given that Donald Trump is banned from just about every social media platform going, how long do we think it'll be before he starts his own OnlyFans account? Gives him an outlet to vent through & he could charge people to fund his next Four Seasons Presidential campaign presser," a user had suggested.

OnlyFans Has Removed Trump's Impersonation Profiles

According to Snopes, the @realdonaldtrump account did exist on OnlyFans, as recently as Jan. 9, and it was removed from the adult site on the same. "However, the account did not actually belong to Trump or his campaign, and it was removed precisely for impersonating the outgoing president," claimed the outlet.

In a statement sent to Snopes, a spokesperson for OnlyFans said: "Donald Trump has never had an OnlyFans account. Any impersonation profiles, including the account in question, have been removed."

YouTube became the latest social media giant to impose a temporary suspension on Trump's official account on its platform. Trump's YouTube channel which has 2.68 million subscribers has been suspended for seven days.

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," YouTube said in a statement. "As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days which may be extended," it said.