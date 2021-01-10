Conspiracy theorists are questioning the role of former first lady Michelle Obama in the permanent ban imposed on US President Donald Trump by social media giants, including Twitter. Trump was banned from using social media for the fear of inciting violence after crying foul over lost elections.

In an unprecedented move, almost every major social media platform either banned or restricted Trump after thousands of Trump supporters launched an attack on Capitol on January 6.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter had said.

How did Michelle Obama Get Involved in Trump's Ban Conspiracy ?

The former first lady, who hasn't shied away from expressing her disdain towards Trump and his policies, posted an open letter asking tech companies to permanently ban Trump following Wednesday's riots.

"Like all of you, I've been feeling so many emotions since yesterday. I tried to put my thoughts down here," Michelle wrote as she shared her lengthy letter. Calling Trump an infantile and unpatriotic President who cannot handle the truth of his own failures, Michelle accused him of inciting the violence.

"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behaviour – and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation's leaders to fuel insurrection," Michelle said in her post.

Michelle had also raised questions on the manner the rioters were dealt with the law enforcement agencies following the insurrection. "There's one question I just can't shake: What if these rioters had looked like the folks who go to Ebenezer Baptist Church every Sunday? What would have been different?" she wrote in her post.

Supporters Lash Out at Michelle Obama on Social Media

A day after the angry post of Michelle, Trump was permanently banned from using his account @realDonaldTrump. However, it did not stop him from tweeting as he went on to use the official POTUS account to send four tweets.

The turn of events was enough to fuel conspiracy theories regarding Michelle's hand in ban. "Where does #MichelleObama get off telling the tech giants to ban Trump forever. I can tell it is going to be another one of those days," tweeted a user.

"IT WAS MICHELLE OBAMA JUST LIKE HER HUSBAND, ORDERED BIG TECH TO PERMANENTLY BAN TRUMP - FUNNY HOW THESE TECH SWAMPIES BEND THE KNEE TO THE OBAMAS," wrote another.

"1. Ban michelle obama permanently from twitter for her hate speech toward President Trump. 2. President Trump is NOT responsible for violence anywhere at anytime. 3. Ask the dems where antifa was on wed, Jan. 6, 2021. In DC rioting as guests of the DC mayor," tweeted a Trump supporter.