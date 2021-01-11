A graphic video surfaced on social media showing pro-Trump supporters dragging and mercilessly beating a Capitol police officer, as he laid helpless on the ground amid raging attackers. Even though it has not been ascertained who the cop was, the video has raised speculations about the victim being Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick had succumbed to his injuries sustained during the attacks on Capitol by Trump supports on January 6. In a statement issued earlier, the Capitol Police said that Sicknick was responding to the riots at the U.S. Capitol while on duty and was injured during a physical altercation with members of the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the building. "He returned to the division office and collapsed," the department said. "He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Rioters Use Various Objects to Hit the Police Officer

The video that has gone viral on social media shows the violent mob beating an unidentified Capitol police officer on ground as they attempt to make their way into the government building.

The mob is seen using variety of objects to attack the officer, including American flag, crutches, sticks, and batons. At one point the rioters are even seen using pepper spray on the victim. Many of the attackers are seen wearing Trump insignias and carrying flags saying 'Stop the Steal'.

At one point in the video, a rioter is also seen wearing a helmet saying Capitol police indicating that he took away the victim's helmet.

The video was originally posted on Storyful by a Christopher Chern. The user captioned it, "Scenes of Mayhem: Pro-Trump Protesters Throw Crutches, Sing 'Star-Spangled Banner' as They Swarm US Capitol."

Is It Officer Brian Sicknick?

Soon after the video went viral, several social media users questioned whether it was Sicknick's beating video. "The moment Officer Brian Sicknick is dragged into a mob and beaten. The people that say #BlackLivesMatter are violent & "back the blue" are beating a police officer to death in front of the #CapitolBuilding.... You can't make this stuff up!" wrote a user while sharing the video.

"Hey Marge - What do you have to say about the video of the mob dragging Officer Brian Sicknick down the stairs at the Capitol and beating him to death. They beat him with the America flag. THESE ARE THE PEOPLE YOU SUPPORT!" questioned a user.

Heavy reported that the even though the identity of the officer being attacked is not confirmed yet, the details in the video generally match the account of the officer's father, who says he was beaten and engulfed in pepper spray.

While speaking to Reuters, Sicknick's father said: "As rioters overpowered Capitol police, Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head. He ended up with a clot on the brain. If they had operated on him, he would've become a vegetable." Sicknick died the next day.