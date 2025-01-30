Trump Administration to Cancel Student Visas of Hamas Sympathizers, Vows Mass Deportations

Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at combating antisemitism. The order directs the Justice Department to take "immediate action" against crimes targeting American Jews and to use federal resources to address rising antisemitism.

The fact sheet on the order states that authorities will prosecute "terroristic threats, arson, vandalism, and violence." Trump also pledged to deport non-citizen students and others involved in pro-Palestinian protests following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

Trump Warns of Deportations

"To all the resident aliens who joined pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump stated. He also vowed to cancel student visas for "Hamas sympathizers" on college campuses, calling the institutions "infested with radicalism."

Legal Experts Raise Concerns

Rights groups and legal scholars argue that the order violates constitutional free speech protections. "The First Amendment protects everyone in the United States, including foreign citizens studying at American universities," said Carrie DeCell of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. She added that deporting individuals based on political speech would be unconstitutional.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) indicated that it may challenge the order in court. "If Trump tries to enforce this, we will take legal action," a CAIR representative stated.

Rising Tensions on Campuses

The conflict between Israel and Hamas led to months of pro-Palestinian demonstrations across U.S. colleges. Civil rights groups reported a rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims, and Arabs. Many protesters denied supporting Hamas, saying their demonstrations opposed Israel's military actions in Gaza.

According to health officials in Gaza, more than 47,000 people have died since the Israeli assault began. The protests have sparked heated debates on free speech, with some arguing that criticism of Israel is wrongly equated with antisemitism.

New Enforcement Measures

The executive order requires federal agencies to recommend within 60 days how criminal and civil laws can be used to combat antisemitism. It also mandates a review of court cases involving K-12 schools and universities related to pro-Palestinian protests. This could lead to the removal of non-citizen students and staff involved in such activities.

Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, expressed deep concern over the order. "This measure conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism and will suppress free speech," Berry said.

As the 2024 election approaches, Trump's order is expected to fuel further debate on campus activism, free speech, and U.S. policy on Israel and Palestine. Legal challenges appear likely, setting the stage for a major battle over the limits of presidential authority and constitutional rights.