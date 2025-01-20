Trump Vows to Take More than 200 Executive Actions on First Day of Inauguration as He Issues Chilling warning to Migrants

Donald Trump is set to address the country's "failed and corrupt political establishment" by taking over 200 executive actions once he takes office on Monday. These actions will include 50 legally binding executive orders, focusing on areas such as border security and domestic energy production.

Some orders will also aim to ensure that federal employees are hired based on merit, according to Fox News Digital. Speaking at a pre-inauguration rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening, Trump also warned migrants against continuing to cross the southern border. Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the incoming administration, said that Trump plans to begin signing the executive orders immediately after his inauguration.

Trump to Get Busy from Day One

Many of these measures will be grouped under "omnibus" directives. The incoming president had previously signaled his intention to sign at least 25 executive orders on his first day in office, according to the outlet.

"This is a massive, record-setting, unmatched first wave," an official told the outlet. "This is the most extensive list of executive actions in American history, all guided by a relentless commitment to deliver on the campaign promise."

Among the orders, Trump plans to declare a national border emergency that will effectively shut down the southern U.S. border. However, it remains unclear if any immediate measures will be taken regarding the northern border.

Details of some of his broader Day One initiatives have already surfaced, including a large-scale deportation operation set to commence in Chicago immediately following his inauguration.

In addition, the administration is reportedly considering a citizenship order that would eliminate automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented migrants.

"On Day One of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship," Trump said in a video posted in May of 2023.

Such an order would be violation of the 14th Amendment and it would almost certainly face legal challenges in the courts.

Trump Gets Aggressive

Trump has also pledged to revoke the security clearances of 51 national security officials connected to the Hunter Biden laptop controversy before the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, he plans to pause government offshore wind leases, eliminate the Biden administration's electric vehicle requirements for automakers, and withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, according to Fox.

"I want to be a dictator for one day because I'm gonna get going with, 'Drill, baby, drill,'" Trump said on the campaign trail, referring to domestic oil production. "After that, I'll never be a dictator."

Trump also plans to implement federal workforce policies that warn employees they could face termination if they fail to follow his directives. These policies will emphasize merit-based hiring and require workers to return to the office instead of working remotely.

"There is a massive federal workforce that has been moving its objectives at expense of the American people — and President Trump is taking command, saying, 'You will serve the American people and only American people,' " the official told Fox. "This is about stopping corrupt, abusive behavior and re-focusing the government on its fundamental duties to the American people."

Trump also plans to issue broad pardons to everyone arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, more than 1,625 people from all 50 states have been charged with various federal and criminal offenses, with over 465 currently in prison.