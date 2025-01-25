Who Is Liri Albag? 19-Year-Old Hamas Hostage Set to Be Released on Saturday After Heartbreaking Video from Captivity

Hamas confirmed on Friday that 19-year-old Liri Albag will be among four hostages released on Saturday. This marks the second week of releases under the first phase of a hostage-ceasefire agreement. The deal, aimed at temporarily easing tensions, has so far led to the release of several hostages.

Last week, Hamas released three Israeli women: Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 23, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31. The continuation of these releases is part of broader negotiations facilitated by international mediators.

Liri Albag's abduction occurred just a day and a half after she began her role as an observer at the Nahal Oz base, according to her cousin, IDF Corporal Aya Albag. Liri and other female observers were taken captive during a Hamas attack on the base. Disturbing footage released earlier showed the women being held in the base's shelter, with some appearing injured.

Described by her family as a vibrant and determined young woman, Liri had a passion for travel and a dream of visiting Japan. Her family also shared that she aspired to study interior design in Paris. Known for her artistic nature, Liri has several tattoos, including a cherry blossom and a four-leaf clover. Her family continues to advocate for her release, highlighting her bright personality and future ambitions.

Footage of Liri released by Hamas earlier this year revealed the dire conditions she faced in captivity. Appearing pale and distressed, she described her experience as a nightmare. "I'm only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause," she said in the video. "The world is starting to forget about us. No one cares. We're living in a nightmare."

Additional details about her captivity were shared by Noa Argamani, a rescued hostage. Noa revealed that Liri had been held in an underground tunnel and was subjected to inhumane treatment. The captives were reportedly treated as domestic slaves, given only saltwater to drink and limited food to eat. Noa also disclosed that Liri was allowed to shower only once during a month of captivity.

The confirmation of Liri's upcoming release has brought hope to her family, who have been tirelessly advocating for her return. "She was so excited about her assignment at the Nahal Oz outpost," her cousin Aya recalled. "She was full of motivation and pride."

The ongoing hostage releases under the ceasefire deal continue to draw international attention. As negotiations proceed, families like Liri's remain focused on reuniting with their loved ones, hoping for an end to their nightmare.

This latest development underscores the human cost of conflict, with stories like Liri's shedding light on the resilience of those affected and the urgency of finding peaceful resolutions. Her release, while a relief to her family, serves as a reminder of the many still waiting for freedom.