Travis Barker Suffering from Pancreatitis Triggered by Colonoscopy; Remains Hospitalized with Kourtney Kardashian by His Side

The suspense around Travis Barker's mystery illness and sudden hospitalization is over. Barker, reportedly, was hospitalized for pancreatitis, according to sources quoted by TMZ. The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday for unknown reasons, which made his fans speculate about his health condition.

According to TMZ, a recent colonoscopy operation caused Barker's pancreas to inflame. Alabama Barker, his 16-year-old daughter, asked followers on Instagram to "please offer your prayers" even though the family hasn't officially spoken about his condition. Soon later, she also posted a picture of herself holding her father's hand while standing by his bedside in the hospital.

Barker in Pain

Travis' doctors, according to TMZ, think that a recent colonoscopy 'triggered' his pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas.

According to sources who spoke with the website, Barker just had a colonoscopy examination. This test is typically done to check for abnormalities in the large intestine and rectum, such as swollen, irritated tissues, polyps, or cancer.

A colonoscopy, which involves inserting a lengthy tube into the rectum, can very rarely lead to pancreatitis, which typically necessitates hospitalization and can linger for many days or, in some circumstances, for many years.

Upper abdomen pain, nausea, and vomiting are symptoms of the illness, which can also be brought on by gallstones or long-term, excessive alcohol consumption.

Barker's condition is still not known as he remains admitted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

Moments after Barker was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, his daughter Alabama Barker has made an Instagram post asking for prayers, which appeared to imply that her father's health had deteriorated significantly.

Where Is Kourtney?

Kardashian, 43, and other members of her famous family have not yet publicly commented on Travis' health, although it is being said that she is with Barker and is staying in the hospital. Kourtney "won't leave his side," a source told People on Wednesday.

"Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," the source added. "Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

Colonoscopy is a simple process but can be risky. The procedure gives your doctor the chance to check the interior of your colon and rectum for polyps, which can be early indicators of cancer and may be life-saving.

However, even though it is thought to be a very risk-free exam, there are risks involved, and the most typical aftereffect is stomach pain, cramps, or a sense of being bloated. According to the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports, the surgery can also, in extremely rare circumstances, result in pancreatitis. However, the exact mechanism by which this happens is not fully understood.

Barker's illness comes barely a month after he and Kardashian got married in a lavish ceremony is Italy.

While Barker was in the hospital, Landon Barker, his son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, was busy performing in a gig with Machine Gun Kelly in New York City. Travis' condition was not mentioned by the 18-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer during the performance at Madison Square Garden.

Landon and his new girlfriend Charli D'Amelio were spotted at an after-party at Catch Steakhouse on Tuesday night.