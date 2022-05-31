Elon Musk Pictured With New Girlfriend; Billionaire Enjoys Lunch With Natasha Bassett in St Tropez

Elon Musk was pictured with his new girlfriend in St Tropez. The billionaire was spotted enjoying lunch with Natasha Bassett. Both were seen at Cheval Blanc hotel's pool and bathers.

They sipped on rose, ate French fries, and chatted animatedly while waiters fluttered by. The pair then strolled hand-in-hand out of the expensive eatery past other sunseekers on the beach, according to Daily Mail.

Elon Musk and Bassett Are Dating Since February

Both started dating since late February this year when Bassett, 27, was pictured with Musk coming out of the billionaire's private jet.

The Australian actress is believed to be Musk's youngest girlfriend.

Last year in December, the billionaire welcomed his second child with ex-girlfriend Grimes. The two had decided two separate two months before the surrogate child. Afterward, the Tesla CEO is believed to be dating Bassett, who is believed to be embraced by his family.

Bassett Appeared at Multiple Events in Cannes

Last week, the actress also attended a number of events in Cannes, where Maye, Musk's model mother, had also appeared as a guest.

Previously, the Tesla CEO has also dated Amber Heard and was married to Talulah Riley. The 50-year-old billionaire has seven children from different women.

The Australian actress grew up in Sydney but in 2019 relocated to New York for a drama school. In a short career, she has tasted success working with some of the biggest names including the likes of Luhrmann.

Bassett made her acting debut at the age of 14 when she was cast as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet by the Australian Theatre for Young People. Since then, Natasha has acted in a number of television shows, including Joel and Ethan Coen's 2016 film "Hail! Caesar", which also starred George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson.

She also played Britney Spears in Lifetimes's 2017 biopic "Britney Ever After".