Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital in Ambulance with Mystery Illness as Kourtney Kardashian is Seen by His Side; Daughter Asks for Prayers

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday afternoon with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. Barker, 46, was seen laying on a stretcher outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. The Blink-182 drummer is reportedly suffering from some mystery illness and fell seriously ill on Tuesday following which he had to be taken to the hospital.

Alabama Barker, Barker's 16-year-old daughter, requested in an Instagram Story to her fans to "please send your prayers" immediately after her father was apparently brought to the hospital. No other information about Barker's health has been revealed by his family so far.

On Tuesday, Barker, 46, showed up at the West Hills Hospital. However, the problem appeared to be so critical that he was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The musician's right hand was held up as he was brought out of the ambulance, revealing his distinctive skull tattoo.

Kardashian, on the other hand, was only seen from behind. She was dressed in full black, her hoodie pulled up over her head.

The situation looked quite tense as Kardashian's security team followed the ambulance in a black Range Rover as it approached the hospital. Both the vehicles appeared to initially have entered through the wrong gate. However, hospital staff escorted them to a different entry.

A few hours later, Alabama Barker, Barker's 16-year-old daughter, posted on her Instagram story: "Please send your prayers" with a sad emoji... indicating this may be quite serious.

The reason Barker was transported to the hospital is still unknown, but followers took note of a tweet from Barker's earlier Tuesday wherein he wrote: "God help me." A lot of people on social media pointed out that his post also shares the same name as a song by Machine Gun Kelly, a close friend of his.

Hospital authorities too haven't said anything about Barker's health but it seems to be serious. According to TMZ, which broke the news first, the newlyweds first arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning due to a health concern Barker.

However, his condition seemed to have deteriorated from there as the musician was reportedly taken to Cedars-Sinai because West Hills' medical team believed he need more attention.

Then, around 10:45 am Barker tweeted "God save me", while he was already unwell. It has been quite a difficult time for the couple over the past few weeks. Barker's admission to hospital comes just days after Kourtney fully recovered from her second bout with Covid-19.

Kourtney had contracted the virus a second time in mid-June but had fully recovered by the end of the second week.

It's important to note that although Machine Gun Kelly hasn't tweeted anything akin to "God Save Me," and he's currently preparing for a sold-out show on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it's possible that the tweet was in reference to the Machine Gun Kelly song or his new documentary "Life in Pink", which is streaming on Hulu.

It's also not clear whether Barker's strange illness has anything to do with Kourtney getting Covid-19 once more.

Barker and Kourtney got married last month in an exquisite ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Their wedding festivities lasted three days and were attended by family, friends, and loved ones.