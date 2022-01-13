Megan Fox and MGK Do Satanist Ritual By Drinking Each Other's Blood Under Banyan Tree? Social Media Explodes With Theories

Actress Megan Fox's revelation that she and Machine Gun Kelly 'drank each other's blood" following their engagement has invited a lot of interest on social media. The couple, who began dating in July last year, got engaged on January 11.

Fox and MGK announced their engagement on their respective social media pages.

Fox Details the 'Magical Proposal'

The Till Death actress posted a 25-second video clip on her Instagram page showing how MGK got down on one knee and proposed the actress. After Fox said "Yes" the couple kissed each other while being on their knees under the banyan tree.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," Fox wrote in the caption.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood," the caption ended.

MGK also shared the news with his followers saying, "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me."

Did Fox and MGK Really Drank Each Other's Blood?

Even though neither Fox shared a video of the couple drinking each other's blood nor it was certain what she meant by her statement, the social media was certainly left shocked by her announcement.

"Did you REALLY drink each other's blood????" commented Perez Hilton as another follower wrote, "This is demonic."

"How is everyone ignoring the part where she said they drank each other's blood?" read another comment. "No doubt these 2 weirdos are satanists," wrote one.

"Why would you tell your fans that you drank your beloveds blood? That is dangerous and freaky. Not cool imho but whatever you make money so I guess let's teach people about blood sacrifice with your platform?? Okayyy?? Anyone else turned off totally to that weird af comment?" opined another user.