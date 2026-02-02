Tottenham vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester City to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, hoping this match can spark a turnaround in their season. Spurs are winless in their last five Premier League outings, so there will be real pressure on them to put in a solid performance in front of their home crowd — and the fans will be expecting nothing less.

Recent history should give Tottenham some confidence. They've enjoyed success against City lately, winning three of their last four clashes, and they'll believe they can trouble Pep Guardiola's side again on home turf. That said, Manchester City haven't quite hit top gear themselves, setting the stage for a wide-open contest.

Manchester City Aim for Win

Pep Guardiola's side have managed just one win in their last five Premier League games, a decline in form they can ill afford. With Manchester City locked in a tight title race with Arsenal, every point matters, and any more slip-ups could prove costly. That makes this trip a must-win — City will be under pressure to deliver and leave with all three points.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 system against Manchester City, with Guglielmo Vicario guarding the goal. Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie should operate as the full-backs, balancing their defensive duties with the freedom to push forward when the opportunity arises. At the heart of the defense, Cristian Romero is set to partner Micky van de Ven.

In midfield, Joao Palhinha is likely to provide strength and protection in front of the back line, alongside Conor Gallagher in a double pivot designed to keep City's midfield in check. Xavi Simons should take up the advanced midfield role, tasked with connecting play and driving Spurs forward.

Out wide, Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani are expected to bring speed, creativity, and an element of surprise, while Dominic Solanke will lead the attack as Tottenham's central striker.

Manchester City are expected to stick with their familiar 4-2-3-1 setup against Tottenham Hotspur. Gianluigi Donnarumma should start between the posts, while Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly are likely to slot in as the full-backs, focusing on defensive solidity but also offering support going forward. In the heart of the defense, Marc Guehi is set to partner Nathan Aké.

In midfield, Rodri will anchor the side, dictating the pace of the game and shielding the back line, with Tijjani Reijnders alongside him to provide energy and attacking intent. Further up the pitch, Rayan Cherki is expected to operate as the central playmaker, pulling the strings in advanced areas.

Out wide, Bernardo Silva and Antoine Semenyo should bring creativity and goal threat, while Erling Haaland will lead the attack as City look to make a statement against Spurs on Sunday.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 4:30 PM BST/11:30 AM ET and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.