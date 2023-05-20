Topless Woman Walking Dog by Beach Hurls Insults at Police after Being Arrested as Bystanders Watch in Shock [WATCH]

A topless dogwalker strolling along a city street was arrested by authorities but not before she spewed insults at cops when she was stopped. The unnamed bare-breasted woman with spotted walking her dogs along the beach road in BalneÃ¡rio CamboriÃº, a resort city in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on Saturday, May 13.

She looked unfazed as she strolled along the street but was soon stopped by police, as bystanders watched in shock. It is not known if the woman is mentally ill but at least her gesture didn't give that impression as she argued with cops all along as she was arrested and removed from the street for obscenity.

Given Traffic a Shock

The woman was seen wearing nothing but only her trousers as she walked her dogs. Her breasts were in full display in broad daylight as passersby watched her in shock. The woman, who appeared to be in her late 20s, was immediately halted and held by city security agents before yelling a barrage of insults, the Daily Star reported.

One of the bystanders even took a video of the incident and posted it on social media, which has since gone viral.

Photos on social media show the blonde woman getting handcuffed by police and others of her marching down the street with her two dogs, the outlet reported.

The woman allegedly refused to comply with the agents' commands and allegedly told police, "I'm just walking my dogs," according to G1 and the Municipal Guard.

"She did not respect and kept walking and uttering offenses against the garrison. The agents carried out the approach, but the woman was very upset", the body said in a statement.

The woman, according to The Guard, "screamed and caused a disturbance."

No Tolerance

However, her tantrums didn't last long and she was soon shoved into the police van and removed from the street. She was first taken to a hospital for treatment and then transported to the police station.

"She received pre-hospital care from the military firefighters, who did not find any injuries. After refusing medical attention, she was referred to the Central Police Station in BalneÃ¡rio CamboriÃº," the statement added, the outlet reported.

It is not known if police have pressed charges on her for obscenity on the street or if she is mentally unwell.

However, the video has since gone viral. In fact, the woman was reportedly annoyed by others filming her as she strolled along Avenida AtlÃ¢ntica, according to accounts on social media.

"For today it's just, enough crazy for today...good night," one woman wrote in response to the video on Twitter.