Salma Hayek Flashes Boobs in Major Wardrobe Malfunction While Showing Off Her Dance Skills in Bathrobe to Celebrate 24M Instagram Followers [WATCH]

Salma Hayek is breaking the internet after she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she accidentally flashed her breasts while dancing in nothing but a bathrobe. The 56-year-old actress was excitedly showing off her dance skills in a new clip shared on her Instagram on Tuesday as she celebrated gaining 24 million followers.

The From Dusk to Dawn actress, who previously radiated youth in a red Gucci gown at the MET Gala earlier this month, wore a white robe with a scarlet letter 'F' embroidered on the left side. However, things didn't as she had planned and she ended up exposing her boobs, with the clip now going viral.

Celebration Uninterrupted

Hayek was in a mood to celebrate her milestone but as she got up and danced with her glam crew on Tuesday, she ended up flashing her breasts. However, the wardrobe malfunction was completely not Hayek's fault. She was in a bathrobe and wasn't wearing a bra.

However, the Mexican-American actress continued dancing despite the wardrobe malfunction and her boobs popping out of her bathrobe multiple times as her pals chuckled in the background.

The director and her friend Samantha Lopez Speranza held a speaker in her palm while music played loudly while the actress moved across the room's wooden floor barefoot.

The mother of one blurred body parts on a few occasions when Hayek's robe accidentally opened wider than she had intended during the impromptu dance session.

However, Hayek was unfazed by the unintentional wardrobe malfunction. Instead, she was in a mood to celebrate the milestone she achieved.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! â¤ï¸," she captioned the cheeky video.

"I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude,' followed by a dancing emoji and, 'P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs," she further wrote. The star then translated the caption in Spanish directly underneath.

The Frida actress appeared to be having a great time dancing and celebrating the new accomplishment despite the tiny robe slip.

Always Bold and Beautiful

Hayek has never shied away from flaunting her assets online and in her movies. Last month, the actress showed off her curves in a yellow bikini, while relaxing on a yacht.

She appeared at the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" premiere in Miami in January while dressed in a see-through fishnet gown and peek-a-boo underwear.

She also celebrated her 56th birthday in September while sporting, what else?-- a scorching swimsuit.

In recent years, the "30 Rock" veteran has also attracted attention for appearing to be "aging backwards," which she attributes to her "restorative yoga" routine.

Hayek told People in 2020 that she doesn't "have time to exercise" or follow a diet due to her lengthy workdays.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long," Hayek confessed. "So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles."

"She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you're aware of your body, you'd be surprised by the effect it can have."