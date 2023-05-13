Janelle Monae: Fans Go Wild after Singer Flashes Boobs During Racy Performance to Unveil Topless Album Cover [WATCH]

Janelle Monae surely knows how to get people excited about their upcoming album as she flashed her boobs during a raunchy performance and unveiled the art for her soon-to-be-released album which also featured them topless after setting tongues wagging with a wet T-shirt video.

The 37-year-old musician who identifies as nonbinary and uses both they/them and she/her pronouns, recently appeared on stage while wearing a cropped 'Pleasure' t-shirt that she lifted up to show off her chest. and Janelle unquestionably appeared to be engrossed at the moment as they swayed and grooved on stage before doing the surprise boob flashing.

Surprise Flashing on Stage

Janelle was wearing a crop top and red running shorts which she accessorized with a royal blue beret and a tiny white bag that clung to their hips. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress had her hair down beneath her stylish hat, and their eyes were painted with white stars.

Meanwhile, she confirmed that The Age of Pleasure, the band's fourth full-length album, will be released on June 9.

Fans are raving over the album art, which shows the stunning model swimming under the legs of four people while entirely topless. Janelle had a large smile on her face and appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the freedom of the skinny dip.

Janelle has a recent history of putting on spectacular performances, as she left very little to the imagination in a mind-blowing promotional video for her new single, which she uploaded to her Instagram on Wednesday.

She threw her fans into a frenzy as she posed in an extremely raunchy video showing her rising from a pool in a wet white T-shirt and no bra, revealing her big cleavage.

The I Like That hitmaker's see-through shirt featured the word 'Pleasure' in large letters across her chest.

The Hidden Figures actress combined the hot ensemble with tiny Champion shorts, which she recently wore to the Met Gala.

She captioned the video "tomm," promoting their upcoming song Lipstick Lover, which is set to arrive tomorrow.

Janelle is seen in the water at the beginning of the clip before they gently emerge and approach the camera. The actress has her damp hair falling down her back.

Video Goes Viral

The video has garnered more than 5.1 million views, with one of her fans commenting, "I watched this 5711 times."

"She's a siren for sure," another one chimed in.

"Brb, picking my jaw up off the FLOOOOOOR," someone else wrote.

Other followers said that the star seemed to be veering away from her own style and toward something more sensual. "That tweet about everyone noticing Janelle Monae's sex appeal ever since she stopped dressing like the monopoly man was 100% accurate," wrote one fan.

"As amazing as your body looks, I found you to be much more attractive when you were covered up and left it to be a mystery. #theoldjanelle," another person wrote.

Lipstick Lover follows Float, Janelle's most recent song, which was released in February.

She is expected to include Float and Lipstick Lover on her upcoming album, which will be her first since 2018's Dirty Computer.

Janelle is known for dressing more subtly, but earlier this month, while attending the Met Gala, they showed some skin.

The Glass Onion: Knives Out actress showed off a sheer, black cone-shaped dress underneath a black sequin bikini.

It had dazzling stone trim, just like the strings on the performer's triangle bathing suit.

Janelle, who hails from Kansas City, teamed the look with a pair of enormous platform boots in white and black.