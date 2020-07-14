After months of romance rumors, actor Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have moved in together. It is believed that they are living together in Atlanta, Georgia, after they grew close while co-starring in the West End production of Betrayal in London last year, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In a report by The Sun, several sources close to the duo claim that Hiddleston, 39, and Ashton, 35, are "very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life", and it is said that they might spend the rest of the year in the US.

Keeping Their Relationship Under The Radar

"Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US. They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world," said a source.

Adding further: "Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been ­something they have both embraced. Tom has made a home in Atlanta during lockdown and he is ­expecting to spend the rest of the year there."

COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Production of Loki

Hiddleston relocated to Atlanta earlier this year to film his new series Loki and has been forced to remain there due to the COVID-19 lockdown. After growing close during their run in "Betrayal", Ashton is now said to have flown to the US to join him.

The production of Loki began in January, but was suspended in March due to the pandemic, and is set to resume filming next month. Ashton was due to fly to Toronto to film a role in the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale, which has also been delayed due to the virus.

Hiddleston and Ashton are said to have struck up a romance in 2019, but the actor wanted to keep it low due to the attention his past relationship with singer Taylor Swift had drawn.

"Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They've actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps," said a source to The Sun.