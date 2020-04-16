Hollywood star Tom Hardy will be reading night-time tales on the long-running series "Bedtime Stories".

The episodes of the BBC Children's channel CBeebies will run from April 27 through May 1. The network announced Hardy, who had made an appearance on the show in 2016, will be back in a post on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

Shot in Hardy's garden

Hardy will be reading Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo; Under the Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnson; There's a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart; Don't Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton; and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

The episodes were shot in Hardy's garden, following social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined by his French bulldog named Blue for some of the bedtime stories.

Themes at the time of challenges

"It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us. It's during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the UK and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long-distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges," said Cheryl Taylor, head of content at BBC Children.